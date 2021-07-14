Col. Michael Freeman, 92nd Mission Support Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. David Murely, 92nd CES commander, on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 9, 2021. The passing of the guidon to Murely signifies him taking command of the 92nd CES. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.19.2021 17:28 Photo ID: 6740150 VIRIN: 210714-F-JR816-1064 Resolution: 3589x4666 Size: 362.3 KB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 92nd CES CoC, by A1C Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.