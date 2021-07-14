Col. Michael Freeman, 92nd Mission Support Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. David Murely, 92nd CES commander, on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 9, 2021. The passing of the guidon to Murely signifies him taking command of the 92nd CES. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 17:28
|Photo ID:
|6740150
|VIRIN:
|210714-F-JR816-1064
|Resolution:
|3589x4666
|Size:
|362.3 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 92nd CES CoC, by A1C Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
