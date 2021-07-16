Sandra Lyles-Jackson, a U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command logistics management specialist, developed and executed a detailed plan to implement new electronic Financial Liability Investigation of Property Loss training. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 10:18
|Photo ID:
|6738845
|VIRIN:
|210719-A-FP236-001
|Resolution:
|750x631
|Size:
|50.42 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Planning, preparation, execution - key to AMCOM employee’s work ethic, by Antwaun Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Planning, preparation, execution - key to AMCOM employee’s work ethic
LEAVE A COMMENT