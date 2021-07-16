Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Planning, preparation, execution - key to AMCOM employee’s work ethic

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Antwaun Parrish 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Sandra Lyles-Jackson, a U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command logistics management specialist, developed and executed a detailed plan to implement new electronic Financial Liability Investigation of Property Loss training. (Courtesy photo)

