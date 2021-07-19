Faces of Forager 21

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Q: What is your name, hometown, unit and MOS?
    A: My name is Spc. Austin Hairston, and I am from Greensboro, North Carolina. I am a utilities equipment repairer with America’s First Corps, attached to the First Multidomain Task Force.

    Q: Why did you enlist in the Army?
    A: I enlisted in the Army in 2014 as a culinary specialist. I enjoy being part of a team, traveling the world, and trying new things.

    Q: Is this your first time in Guam? Talk about your duties while you are here.
    A: This is my first time in Guam, and the hot, humid weather reminds me of home. My job is to make sure the power is on for the duration of the exercise and that everyone has air conditioning.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

