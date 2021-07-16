Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210716-N-WP865-1014

    DUQM, OMAN

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brenton Poyser 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210716-N-WP865-1014 DUQM, Oman (July 16, 2021) – Seaman Divelle Yarbrough, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), handles line during a sea and anchor detail in Duqm, Oman, July 16. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.19.2021 00:08
    Photo ID: 6738295
    VIRIN: 210716-N-WP865-1014
    Resolution: 3159x2106
    Size: 646.65 KB
    Location: DUQM, OM
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210716-N-WP865-1014, by PO2 Brenton Poyser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    24th MEU
    PHIBRON-4
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    LHD-7
    IWOARG

