210716-N-WP865-1014 DUQM, Oman (July 16, 2021) – Seaman Divelle Yarbrough, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), handles line during a sea and anchor detail in Duqm, Oman, July 16. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.19.2021 Location: DUQM, OM