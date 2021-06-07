210706-N-CF707-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 6, 2021) Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) fires a close-in weapons System (CIWS) during a live fire exercise, July 6, 2021. Lake Champlain is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Marilu Veloria)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2021 17:50
|Photo ID:
|6738006
|VIRIN:
|210706-N-CF707-1003
|Resolution:
|2900x4365
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Live Fire Exercise, by LTJG Ma Luzviminda Veloria, identified by DVIDS
