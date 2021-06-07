Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Live Fire Exercise

    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Live Fire Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Ma Luzviminda Veloria 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    210706-N-CF707-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 6, 2021) Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) fires a close-in weapons System (CIWS) during a live fire exercise, July 6, 2021. Lake Champlain is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Marilu Veloria)

    3rd Fleet
    live fire exercise
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57)
    close-in weapons System (CIWS)

