U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Barry R. Cornish, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) commander, recognizes Tech Sgt. Argo Cesareo, 474th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron support section noncommissioned officer in charge, for his hard work, determination and commitment during Exercise Relampago VI at Comando Aereo de Combate Number 5 (CACOM 5) in Rionegro, Colombia, July 16, 2021. Relampago VI is a combined Colombian and U.S. exercise taking place in the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) theater that focuses on techniques, tactics and procedures to strengthen the longstanding partnership between our armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2021 21:48
|Photo ID:
|6737464
|VIRIN:
|210716-F-JT758-194
|Resolution:
|4194x3138
|Size:
|6.11 MB
|Location:
|RIONEGRO, CO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Relampago VI team members recognized for accomplishments, by SrA Jacob Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT