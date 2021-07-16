Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

    CAMP GROWL, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Australian Defence Force personnel stand in formation with Soldiers from 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion for a photo during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 on July 17, 2021, at Camp Growl located in Queensland, Australia. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 94th AAMDC Public Affairs.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.17.2021 04:04
    Photo ID: 6737048
    VIRIN: 210716-A-GG328-960
    Resolution: 6508x2998
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: CAMP GROWL, QLD, AU
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Talisman Sabre 21, by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Talisman Sabre 21
    Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT