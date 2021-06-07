Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FRCE marks 100th F-35 induction

    FRCE marks 100th F-35 induction

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    The 100th F-35 inducted for modification at Fleet Readiness Center East, an F-35B Lightning II short takeoff-vertical landing variant flown by the United States Marine Corps, awaits disassembly prior to modification at FRCE. The 100th F-35 induction represents eight years of efforts to stand up and grow the F-35 program at FRCE while improving processes and strengthening partnerships.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 15:27
    Photo ID: 6736412
    VIRIN: 210707-N-YO373-001
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 7.44 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCE marks 100th F-35 induction, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FRCE marks 100th F-35 induction

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F35
    LIGHTNING
    NAVY
    NAVAIR
    FRCE
    COMFRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT