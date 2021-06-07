The 100th F-35 inducted for modification at Fleet Readiness Center East, an F-35B Lightning II short takeoff-vertical landing variant flown by the United States Marine Corps, awaits disassembly prior to modification at FRCE. The 100th F-35 induction represents eight years of efforts to stand up and grow the F-35 program at FRCE while improving processes and strengthening partnerships.
FRCE marks 100th F-35 induction
