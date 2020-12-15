Department of the Air Force civilian police and 131st Bomb Wing members pose with electric bicycles delivered to Jefferson Barracks Air National Guard Station, St. Louis, Missouri, December 15, 2020. The newly-formed civilian police force will patrol the installation using bicycles and vehicles. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2020 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 12:46 Photo ID: 6736022 VIRIN: 201215-Z-F3883-1001 Resolution: 2700x2025 Size: 2.38 MB Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Hometown: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Hometown: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New sheriff in town: Jefferson Barracks ANGB establishes civilian police force, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.