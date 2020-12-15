Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New sheriff in town: Jefferson Barracks ANGB establishes civilian police force

    New sheriff in town: Jefferson Barracks ANGB establishes civilian police force

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    131st Bomb Wing

    Department of the Air Force civilian police and 131st Bomb Wing members pose with electric bicycles delivered to Jefferson Barracks Air National Guard Station, St. Louis, Missouri, December 15, 2020. The newly-formed civilian police force will patrol the installation using bicycles and vehicles. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 12:46
    Photo ID: 6736022
    VIRIN: 201215-Z-F3883-1001
    Resolution: 2700x2025
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 
    Hometown: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    Hometown: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New sheriff in town: Jefferson Barracks ANGB establishes civilian police force, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New sheriff in town: JB establishes civilian police force

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Missouri
    ANG
    131st Bomb Wing
    131BW
    Jefferson Barracks Air National Guard Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT