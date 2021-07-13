Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USFFC Hosts Mexican Navy Staff Talks

    USFFC Hosts Mexican Navy Staff Talks

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Theodore Green 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Va. (July 14, 2021) Admiral Christopher W. Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and U.S. Naval Forces Northern Command, right, hosts Admiral Luis Portillo, Chief of General Staff of the Mexican Navy, and his delegation at USFFC headquarters in Norfolk, Va, July 14, 2021. Staff talks between the U.S. and Mexican navies provide an opportunity for military leaders further a strong partnership by discussing capabilities, integrate training, and further develop mutual understanding. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore Green)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 10:54
    Photo ID: 6735851
    VIRIN: 210714-N-DP001-0047
    Resolution: 1800x1273
    Size: 843.76 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFFC Hosts Mexican Navy Staff Talks, by PO1 Theodore Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    U.S. Navy
    Mexican Navy
    USFF
    Staff Talks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT