USFFC Hosts Mexican Navy Staff Talks

NORFOLK, Va. (July 14, 2021) Admiral Christopher W. Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and U.S. Naval Forces Northern Command, right, hosts Admiral Luis Portillo, Chief of General Staff of the Mexican Navy, and his delegation at USFFC headquarters in Norfolk, Va, July 14, 2021. Staff talks between the U.S. and Mexican navies provide an opportunity for military leaders further a strong partnership by discussing capabilities, integrate training, and further develop mutual understanding. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore Green)

