    Piece of Army History Joins USARCENT Family

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    U.S. Army Central welcomes a piece of U.S. Army History to its headquarters with the arrival of a late World World II-era M4A3(76)W HVSS "Sherman" tank that traveled from Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., to Shaw Air Force Base, S.C, July 15, 2021. This variant of the tank was present in Third Army's formations during WW II when Gen. George S. Patton marched across Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Michael Clauss, USARCENT Command Historian)

