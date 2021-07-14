U.S. Army Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general of U.S. Army Materiel Command, and the AMC senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Alberto Delgado, stopped by Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command headquarters July 14, 2021 for a mission brief with command senior leaders and directors. (U.S. Army photo by John Orrell)
SDDC prepares for future ops through MOTs, bots, people
