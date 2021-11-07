Spc. Loryn Edmunds, a patriot fire control enhanced operator, takes a photo of Soldiers from the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion climbing into a Australian Defence Force vehicle during driver’s training during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 on July 12, 2021, on Camp Growl located in Queensland, Australia. TS21 is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise conducted biennially across Northern Australia designed to enhance the U.S.-Australia alliance which is an anchor of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 94th AAMDC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 06:15
|Photo ID:
|6735480
|VIRIN:
|210711-A-GG328-192
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GROWL, QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Talisman Sabre 21, by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
