    Soldier Receives Cake on his Adoption Anniversary at Forager 21

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Michael McGeary, a satellite communication systems operator (MOS-25S) with the 11th Signal Brigade, center, celebrates the anniversary of his adoption with a cake sent from his parents, with his platoon sergeant and platoon leader, Staff Sgt. Brian Seymour, a nodal network systems operator, left, and 1st Lt. Ruben Yapias, a signal officer, right, during Forager 21, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 16, 2021. McGeary grew up in Michigan and was adopted by his parents from South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps Public Affairs)

    USARPAC
    Readiness
    INDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    ExForager21
    FirstCorps

