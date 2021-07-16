Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Citadel Pacific 2021

    Citadel Pacific 2021

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (July 16, 2021) Nancy Barnes, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa training officer, conducts the pre-drill brief for Exercise Citadel Pacific on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan July 16, 2021. Citadel Pacific is an annual, regularly scheduled exercise designed to enhance the training, readiness and capability of Navy security and emergency management forces to respond to threats to Navy installations and units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

