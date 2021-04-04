PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo -- The Airman’s Attic at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, will reopen on April 6, 2021. The hours of operation will be every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in building 1525, off of Selfridge street and South Peterson boulevard. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Ryan Prince)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2021 16:36
|Photo ID:
|6734684
|VIRIN:
|210331-X-KF582-1005
|Resolution:
|5643x3762
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman's Attic Reopens, by Amn Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
