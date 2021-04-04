Airman's Attic Reopens

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo -- The Airman’s Attic at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, will reopen on April 6, 2021. The hours of operation will be every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in building 1525, off of Selfridge street and South Peterson boulevard. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Ryan Prince)

