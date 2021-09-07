NCO workshop builds communication skills

Staff Sgt. Jordan Stricklin, 7th Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School instructor, briefs students on different aspects of emotional intelligence during a NCO Communication Workshop Development course at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 9, 2021. The course focused on providing Dyess leaders with the ability to understand how to employ emotional intelligence, provide direct feedback and be facilitators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

