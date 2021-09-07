Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO workshop builds communication skills

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Jordan Stricklin, 7th Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School instructor, briefs students on different aspects of emotional intelligence during a NCO Communication Workshop Development course at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 9, 2021. The course focused on providing Dyess leaders with the ability to understand how to employ emotional intelligence, provide direct feedback and be facilitators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 16:31
    Photo ID: 6734675
    VIRIN: 210709-F-CB366-1007
    Resolution: 5149x3641
    Size: 8.17 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    communication
    Dyess Air Force Base
    NCO workshop
    emotional intelligence

