Let's give Staff Sgt. James O’Hara from the 81st Training Wing a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! O’Hara has provided consistent support to the 81st TRW as an occupational safety and health technician. He was a prior C-130J aircraft crew chief before his recent selection to cross train into safety under the First-Term Airman Retraining Program. As the mishap reporting and investigations manager, O’Hara oversees the determination of mishap causes, consolidates trend analysis, and provides corrective actions for over 30 squadrons and tenant units. Additionally, he serves as a Wing Staff Agency deployment readiness trainer. His duties consist of providing hands-on training that prepares Airmen with the skills necessary to survive and operate in extreme environments. Finally, O’Hara’s skills attained from his bachelor’s degree in communications significantly improved the wing’s safety promotion and education monthly newsletter and modernization of various safety mandated training presentations. O’Hara is an amazing asset to the Wing and we are honored that he is part of our family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

