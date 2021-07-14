101st Air and Space Operations Group welcomes a new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Randolph Lake, right, incoming 101st Air and Space Operations Group (AOG) commander, accepts the ceremonial passing of the flag from Brig. Gen. Michael Valle, Air, Florida National Guard assistant adjutant general, and Florida Air National Guard commander, during an AOG change of command, Tyndall Air Force Base, July 14, 2021. The passing of the flag represents an age old tradition representing a change of leadership. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Regina Young)

