Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Air and Space Operations Group welcomes a new commander

    101st Air and Space Operations Group welcomes a new commander

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Regina Young 

    601st Air Operations Center

    U.S. Air Force Col. Randolph Lake, right, incoming 101st Air and Space Operations Group (AOG) commander, accepts the ceremonial passing of the flag from Brig. Gen. Michael Valle, Air, Florida National Guard assistant adjutant general, and Florida Air National Guard commander, during an AOG change of command, Tyndall Air Force Base, July 14, 2021. The passing of the flag represents an age old tradition representing a change of leadership. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Regina Young)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 15:18
    Photo ID: 6734538
    VIRIN: 210714-Z-IV121-0014
    Resolution: 1990x1653
    Size: 360.49 KB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Air and Space Operations Group welcomes a new commander, by MSgt Regina Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    FLANG
    FL ANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT