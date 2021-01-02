Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Making a Change at Norfolk Naval Shipyard: Seeing the Progress Firsthand of the Culture Change Team

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Radiological Controls Director Gary Sauers films a segment for the Empowerment Series, sharing his thoughts on what being part of America’s Shipyard means.

