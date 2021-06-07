Electronic patient kiosks upgraded in European MTFs

In an effort to expedite patient flow, standardize individual healthcare encounters and decrease patient wait times, Army medical treatment facilities in Europe are upgrading software in older patient kiosks and installing new kiosks located in clinic waiting rooms and pharmacies across the theater.

