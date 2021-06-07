Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Electronic patient kiosks upgraded in European MTFs

    GERMANY

    07.06.2021

    Regional Health Command Europe

    In an effort to expedite patient flow, standardize individual healthcare encounters and decrease patient wait times, Army medical treatment facilities in Europe are upgrading software in older patient kiosks and installing new kiosks located in clinic waiting rooms and pharmacies across the theater.

    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Europe

