Warrant Officer Corps Anniversary

Left to right: CW3 Christopher Gaumont, electronic missile systems maintenance warrant officer, CW3 Edgar Castle, targeting officer, and CW2 James Rodkey, automotive maintenance warrant officer, assigned to Task Force Iron Valor, stand in front of a HIMARS at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 8, 2021. July 9 marks the 103rd anniversary of the Warrant Officer Corps, the technical experts of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

