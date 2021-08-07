Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrant Officer Corps Anniversary

    KUWAIT

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    Left to right: CW3 Christopher Gaumont, electronic missile systems maintenance warrant officer, CW3 Edgar Castle, targeting officer, and CW2 James Rodkey, automotive maintenance warrant officer, assigned to Task Force Iron Valor, stand in front of a HIMARS at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 8, 2021. July 9 marks the 103rd anniversary of the Warrant Officer Corps, the technical experts of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Kyle Burks)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 01:59
    Photo ID: 6733468
    VIRIN: 210708-A-CZ403-1003
    Resolution: 4799x4176
    Size: 9.9 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrant Officer Corps Anniversary, by CPL Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Field Artillery
    Warrant Officer
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    118th MPAD
    1-181 FAR

