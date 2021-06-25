Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Casey farewells leader, Command Sergeant Major Hathaway

    Camp Casey farewells leader, Command Sergeant Major Hathaway

    CAMP CASEY, 28, SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Pfc. John Garcia 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Hathaway returns the USAG Casey colors to Command Sgt. Major Wayne Butterbrodt during a June 25, 2021 relinquishment and retirement ceremony at Camp Casey's Warrior Club. Hathaway retires after 28 years of Army service. (Photo by U.S. Army PFC John Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 01:36
    Photo ID: 6733446
    VIRIN: 210625-A-KJ763-1031
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 6.59 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, 28, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Casey farewells leader, Command Sergeant Major Hathaway, by PFC John Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Retirement Ceremony

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Camp Casey
    retirement
    IMCOM-Pacific
    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey
    Command Sgt. Maj. Jason M. Hathaway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT