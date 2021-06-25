Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Hathaway returns the USAG Casey colors to Command Sgt. Major Wayne Butterbrodt during a June 25, 2021 relinquishment and retirement ceremony at Camp Casey's Warrior Club. Hathaway retires after 28 years of Army service. (Photo by U.S. Army PFC John Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2021 01:36
|Photo ID:
|6733446
|VIRIN:
|210625-A-KJ763-1031
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|6.59 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, 28, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Casey farewells leader, Command Sergeant Major Hathaway, by PFC John Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT