2020 PACFLT Sailors of the Year

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (July 14, 2021) Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet's (COMPACFLT) Sailor of the Year winners, Navy Counselor 1st Class Brittany F. Flowers (shore winner) and Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Michael W. Bukowski (sea winner), pose for a photograph with Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of COMPACFLT and Master Chief James R. Tocorzic, Pacific Fleet Master Chief. As part of the 2020 COMPACFLT Sailor of the Year competition, the Sailors participated in a variety of personal and professional evaluations to include leadership, naval heritage, and team-building events throughout the day while touring Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Zahn)

