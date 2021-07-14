Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 PACFLT Sailors of the Year

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Rodriguez 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (July 14, 2021) Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet's (COMPACFLT) Sailor of the Year winners, Navy Counselor 1st Class Brittany F. Flowers (shore winner) and Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Michael W. Bukowski (sea winner), pose for a photograph with Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of COMPACFLT and Master Chief James R. Tocorzic, Pacific Fleet Master Chief. As part of the 2020 COMPACFLT Sailor of the Year competition, the Sailors participated in a variety of personal and professional evaluations to include leadership, naval heritage, and team-building events throughout the day while touring Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Zahn)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    United States Navy

    SOY
    Sailor of the year
    PACFLT

