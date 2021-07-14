2020 PACFLT Sailors of the Year

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (July 14, 2021) Sailor of the Year candidates drop flower petals to honor the fallen Sailors of the USS Arizona (BB-39) on board the USS Arizona Memorial while participating in the FY 2020 Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Sailor of the Year competition. As part of the competition, the Sailors participated in a variety of personal and professional evaluations to include leadership, naval heritage, and team-building events throughout the day while touring Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Zahn)

