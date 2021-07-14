Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 PACFLT Sailors of the Year

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (July 14, 2021) Sailor of the Year candidates drop flower petals to honor the fallen Sailors of the USS Arizona (BB-39) on board the USS Arizona Memorial while participating in the FY 2020 Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Sailor of the Year competition. As part of the competition, the Sailors participated in a variety of personal and professional evaluations to include leadership, naval heritage, and team-building events throughout the day while touring Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Zahn)

