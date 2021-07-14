Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAG-16 Max Readiness Flight

    MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alondra OrtizMontejano 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), prepare to take off at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 14, 2021. In a dynamic display of combat power that featured over 40 aircraft in MAG-16’s mass flight, the aircraft showcased the tactical capabilities that 3rd MAW uses to remain lethal and deployable on a moment’s notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alondra Ortiz Montejano)

    This work, MAG-16 Max Readiness Flight, by LCpl Alondra OrtizMontejano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

