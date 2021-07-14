SecDef & CJCS welcome Gen. Miller back from Afghanistan

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meet Army Gen. Scott Miller at Joint Base Andrews, Md., upon his return home from Afghanistan after relinquishing command of U.S. and NATO Resolute Support Mission, July 14, 2021. Miller relinquished command July 12, 2021 as the U.S. reduces the military presence in Afghanistan. (DOD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II)

