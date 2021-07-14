Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecDef & CJCS welcome Gen. Miller back from Afghanistan

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Vazquez II 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meet Army Gen. Scott Miller at Joint Base Andrews, Md., upon his return home from Afghanistan after relinquishing command of U.S. and NATO Resolute Support Mission, July 14, 2021. Miller relinquished command July 12, 2021 as the U.S. reduces the military presence in Afghanistan. (DOD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II)

