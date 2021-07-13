Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cargo Specialists demonstrate extreme readiness during deployment readiness exercise

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Pfc. Kevil Rivera, a cargo specialist assigned to the 688th Rapid Port Opening Element, 832nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade, straps down a container during a no-notice deployment readiness exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. June 13.

    Rivera received an alert at 5 a.m. and had to be ready to deploy all of their equipment to the airfield immedietly because his unit is part of the global response force and stands ready to deploy overseas to respond to a humanitarian or other crisis in under 12 hours.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 17:40
    Photo ID: 6732932
    VIRIN: 210713-A-QT896-795
    Resolution: 1776x1184
    Size: 920.42 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Hometown: ARROYO, PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cargo Specialists demonstrate extreme readiness during deployment readiness exercise, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    597th
    Joint Task Force Port Opening
    RPOE
    688th
    832nd

