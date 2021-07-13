Cargo Specialists demonstrate extreme readiness during deployment readiness exercise

Pfc. Kevil Rivera, a cargo specialist assigned to the 688th Rapid Port Opening Element, 832nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade, straps down a container during a no-notice deployment readiness exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. June 13.



Rivera received an alert at 5 a.m. and had to be ready to deploy all of their equipment to the airfield immedietly because his unit is part of the global response force and stands ready to deploy overseas to respond to a humanitarian or other crisis in under 12 hours.

