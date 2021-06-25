BJACH Orthopedic Specialist Graduates Ranger School

Sgt. Joshua Cardwell, an orthopedic specialist for Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, graduated from the U.S. Army Ranger School at Fort Benning, Georgia, June 25.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 17:46
|Photo ID:
|6732923
|VIRIN:
|210625-A-GR633-1001
|Resolution:
|480x640
|Size:
|106.93 KB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Hometown:
|MURRIETA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
