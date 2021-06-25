Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BJACH Orthopedic Specialist Graduates Ranger School

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Sgt. Joshua Cardwell, an orthopedic specialist for Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, graduated from the U.S. Army Ranger School at Fort Benning, Georgia, June 25.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 17:46
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Hometown: MURRIETA, CA, US
    Louisiana
    JRTC
    Ranger
    Army Medicine
    BJACH
    Orthopedic Specialist

