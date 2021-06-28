Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District welcomes first female commander

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2021

    Photo by Christopher Fincham 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    Col. Estee S. Pinchasin became the 69th commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, during a change of command ceremony at the Washington Aqueduct in Washington D.C., July 16, 2021.

