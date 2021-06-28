U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District welcomes first female commander

Col. Estee S. Pinchasin became the 69th commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, during a change of command ceremony at the Washington Aqueduct in Washington D.C., July 16, 2021.

