    Fuels Program delivers cost-saving services to Anderson AFB

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Kristen Bergeson 

    U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    The fill stands and pump stations on Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, look shiny and new after receiving restorative coatings. The project is just a small part of an ongoing effort to protect vital fuel systems from the corrosion that pervades infrastructure on the tropical island. Huntsville Center’s Fuels Recurring Maintenance and Minor Repair Program has been supporting this effort since 2019. (Photos courtesy of Rich Resler, project manager, RMMR)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 14:36
    Photo ID: 6732585
    VIRIN: 210512-A-KY383-001
    Resolution: 750x426
    Size: 211.46 KB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US 
    Huntsville Center
    CEHNC
    U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center Huntsville
    Fuels Recurring Maintenance & Minor Repair
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntsville

