Fuels Program delivers cost-saving services to Anderson AFB

The fill stands and pump stations on Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, look shiny and new after receiving restorative coatings. The project is just a small part of an ongoing effort to protect vital fuel systems from the corrosion that pervades infrastructure on the tropical island. Huntsville Center’s Fuels Recurring Maintenance and Minor Repair Program has been supporting this effort since 2019. (Photos courtesy of Rich Resler, project manager, RMMR)

