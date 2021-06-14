Spc. Megan Losh, a military police officer with Cleveland’s 252nd Military Police Company, reviews COVID-19 vaccination supplies for a mobile vaccination event in Jasper. Losh joined the Tennessee National Guard’s COVID-19 task force in February 2021. (Photo by Sgt. Finis L. Dailey, III)
This work, Ringgold Guardsman overcomes adversity and joins COVID-19 mission, by SGT Finis Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ringgold Guardsman overcomes adversity and joins COVID-19 mission
