    Ringgold Guardsman overcomes adversity and joins COVID-19 mission

    JASPER, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Finis Dailey 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Megan Losh, a military police officer with Cleveland’s 252nd Military Police Company, reviews COVID-19 vaccination supplies for a mobile vaccination event in Jasper. Losh joined the Tennessee National Guard’s COVID-19 task force in February 2021. (Photo by Sgt. Finis L. Dailey, III)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 10:05
    Location: JASPER, TN, US 
    Hometown: RINGGOLD, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ringgold Guardsman overcomes adversity and joins COVID-19 mission, by SGT Finis Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Tennessee
    #CitizenSoldier
    #NationalGuard
    #ArmyGuard
    #COVID

