Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, New Hampshire Adjutant General, congratulates Capt. Patrick Randall, 941st Military Police Battalion, NHARNG, after his first-place finish in the NHNG's annual combat marksmanship "TAG match" held July 8 - 11, 2021, at Fort Devens, Mass. Randall won several events, including the prestigious Excellence in Competition (EIC) rifle and pistol matches. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 08:54 Photo ID: 6731952 VIRIN: 210711-Z-HA185-0037 Resolution: 2010x2814 Size: 943.41 KB Location: NH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Capt. Patrick Randall Wins 2021 NHNG Combat Marksmanship Competition, by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.