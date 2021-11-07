Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, New Hampshire Adjutant General, congratulates Capt. Patrick Randall, 941st Military Police Battalion, NHARNG, after his first-place finish in the NHNG's annual combat marksmanship "TAG match" held July 8 - 11, 2021, at Fort Devens, Mass. Randall won several events, including the prestigious Excellence in Competition (EIC) rifle and pistol matches. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2021 08:54
|Photo ID:
|6731952
|VIRIN:
|210711-Z-HA185-0037
|Resolution:
|2010x2814
|Size:
|943.41 KB
|Location:
|NH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Patrick Randall Wins 2021 NHNG Combat Marksmanship Competition, by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT