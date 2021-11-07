Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Patrick Randall Wins 2021 NHNG Combat Marksmanship Competition

    NH, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, New Hampshire Adjutant General, congratulates Capt. Patrick Randall, 941st Military Police Battalion, NHARNG, after his first-place finish in the NHNG's annual combat marksmanship "TAG match" held July 8 - 11, 2021, at Fort Devens, Mass. Randall won several events, including the prestigious Excellence in Competition (EIC) rifle and pistol matches. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston.

