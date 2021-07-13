Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kim001

    Kim001

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Jae Kim, Deputy Garrison Manager for the Baumholder Military Community, talks with live and virtual audience members during a housing town hall meeting July 13, 2021.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 06:53
    Photo ID: 6731899
    VIRIN: 210713-O-SK857-800
    Resolution: 664x882
    Size: 276.22 KB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kim001, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Baumholder town hall reviews housing survey, talks upcoming growth

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Baumholder
    Armystrong
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz
    strongertogether
    ArmyFamilyHousing
    target_news_europe

