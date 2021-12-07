Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW flies US flag on D-Day for B-17 ‘Mi Amigo’ memorial

    SHF, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.12.2021

    Tony Foulds, right, and Dan Walker pose for a photo with a U.S. flag in front of a memorial honoring the U.S. Army Air Forces crew of a B-17 Flying Fortress, “Mi Amigo,” who lost their lives when their aircraft crashed in February 1944 in Sheffield, England, July 11, 2021. The memorial was vandalized in March 2021 then again in July, and many items including flags were destroyed. Leadership from Royal Air Force Mildenhall sent the flag on behalf of the 100th Air Refueling Wing – which was flown on board a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft mission over Normandy, France, on the anniversary of D-Day – to place at the memorial in honor of the Mi Amigo crew. Tony has dedicated his life to preserving the memorial built to remember the crew who lost their lives. Walker is a television presenter who met Tony while walking his dog, learned of his story and worked to arrange a flyover in Sheffield to mark the 75th anniversary of the crash in February 2019. (Courtesy photo)

    World War II
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    B-17 Flying fortress
    Mi Amigo
    Tony Foulds
    Dan Walker TV

