WHITE BEACH, Japan (July 13, 2021) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa port operations holds a ceremony to recognize Saori Nago, left, as CFAO 2021 Master Labor Contractor Category “B” of the 2nd Quarter at CFAO White Beach Naval Facility July 13, 2021. Senior Chief Machinery Repairman Jason Babineau, assigned to CFAO port ops, reads out the award as Capt. Scott Hardy, CFAO commanding officer, stands by to present. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Date Posted: 07.14.2021 02:27 Photo ID: 6731734 VIRIN: 210713-N-QY759-0078 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.13 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAO Awards Ceremony, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.