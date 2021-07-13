Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Awards Ceremony

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (July 13, 2021) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa port operations holds a ceremony to recognize Saori Nago, left, as CFAO 2021 Master Labor Contractor Category “B” of the 2nd Quarter at CFAO White Beach Naval Facility July 13, 2021. Senior Chief Machinery Repairman Jason Babineau, assigned to CFAO port ops, reads out the award as Capt. Scott Hardy, CFAO commanding officer, stands by to present. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

