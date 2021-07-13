Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America conducts damage control training

    USS America conducts damage control training

    SOLOMON SEA

    07.13.2021

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SOLOMON SEA (July 13, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class QianQian Sun, from Los Angeles, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), applies a jubilee patch to a simulated broken pipe during a damage control training exercise in the hangar bay. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Contant)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.14.2021 02:10
    Photo ID: 6731725
    VIRIN: 210713-N-BX791-1040
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: SOLOMON SEA
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    damage control
    hangar bay
    training
    USS America

