USS Springfield Departs USS Emory S. Land

210708-N-XP344-2009 APRA HARBOR, Guam (July 8, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) detach mooring lines from the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) following a scheduled evolution at Naval Base Guam. Springfield is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)

