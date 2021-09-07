Maj. Ryan White, assumes command of the 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron by accepting the guidon from Col. Robert Blake, 15th Maintenance Group commander, during the 15th AMXS change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 9, 2021. The maintenance group consists of two squadrons, each with specific functions supporting the C-17, and F-22. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 20:39 Photo ID: 6731534 VIRIN: 210709-F-GM429-0206 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.07 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Change of Command, by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.