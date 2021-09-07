Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Change of Command

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Ryan White, assumes command of the 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron by accepting the guidon from Col. Robert Blake, 15th Maintenance Group commander, during the 15th AMXS change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 9, 2021. The maintenance group consists of two squadrons, each with specific functions supporting the C-17, and F-22. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Change of Command, by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBPHH
    USAF

