    15th Comptroller Squadron Change of Command

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Zachary R. Mason, assumes command of the 15th Comptroller Squadron by accepting the guidon from Col. Daniel Dobbles, 15th Wing commander, during the 15th CPTS change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 12, 2021. The Airmen of CPTS support more than 38,000 personnel and families in Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 19:52
    Photo ID: 6731514
    VIRIN: 210712-F-RE693-0089
    Resolution: 5636x4222
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Comptroller Squadron Change of Command, by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AIRMEN
    PACAF
    HAWAII
    U.S. AIR FORCE
    USAF
    USINDOPACOM

