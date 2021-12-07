15th Comptroller Squadron Change of Command

Maj. Zachary R. Mason, assumes command of the 15th Comptroller Squadron by accepting the guidon from Col. Daniel Dobbles, 15th Wing commander, during the 15th CPTS change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 12, 2021. The Airmen of CPTS support more than 38,000 personnel and families in Hawaii. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

