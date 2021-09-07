Col. Garrett Fisher, assumes command of the 15th Operations Group by accepting the guidon from Col. Daniel Dobbels, 15th Wing commander, during the 15th OG change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 9, 2021. Established in April, 1992, as part of the objective wing reorganization, the 15th OG assumed responsibility from the 15th Air Base Wing for managing operational matters at Hickam AFB, Bellows AFS, and Wake Island Airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 19:52
|Photo ID:
|6731513
|VIRIN:
|210709-F-RE693-0071
|Resolution:
|5467x4095
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 15th Operations Group Change of Command, by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS
