    15th Operations Group Change of Command

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Garrett Fisher, assumes command of the 15th Operations Group by accepting the guidon from Col. Daniel Dobbels, 15th Wing commander, during the 15th OG change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 9, 2021. Established in April, 1992, as part of the objective wing reorganization, the 15th OG assumed responsibility from the 15th Air Base Wing for managing operational matters at Hickam AFB, Bellows AFS, and Wake Island Airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 19:52
    Location: HI, US
    AIRMEN
    PACAF
    HAWAII
    U.S. AIR FORCE
    USAF
    USINDOPACOM

