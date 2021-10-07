Maj. Gen. Richard C. Staats hands the 75th Innovation Command colors to Maj. Gen. Gregory J. Mosser after receiving them from Command Sgt. Maj. Kristal Florquist during Staats’ relinquishment of command ceremony July 10, 2021, in Houston. Staats retires July 15 after more than 40 years of enlisted and commissioned service. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Tiffany Billups)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2021 17:48 Photo ID: 6731369 VIRIN: 210710-A-OC555-694 Resolution: 2191x3068 Size: 5.05 MB Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Major General Richard Staats relinquishes Command of the 75th Innovation Command, by LTC Elizabeth Behring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.