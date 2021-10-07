Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major General Richard Staats relinquishes Command of the 75th Innovation Command

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Lt. Col. Elizabeth Behring 

    75th Innovation Command

    Maj. Gen. Richard C. Staats hands the 75th Innovation Command colors to Maj. Gen. Gregory J. Mosser after receiving them from Command Sgt. Maj. Kristal Florquist during Staats’ relinquishment of command ceremony July 10, 2021, in Houston. Staats retires July 15 after more than 40 years of enlisted and commissioned service. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Tiffany Billups)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 17:48
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major General Richard Staats relinquishes Command of the 75th Innovation Command, by LTC Elizabeth Behring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    Army Reserve
    Texas
    Houston
    75th
    Futures

