42nd Clearance Company Commander Capt. Michael Churchill (left) and Sgt. 1st Class Douglas Watts, acting first sergeant, case the unit colors at a ceremony in Fort Knox’s Sadowski Center July 13, 2021. The unit will move to Fort Campbell later this year to support 101st Airborne Division.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 15:36
|Photo ID:
|6731037
|VIRIN:
|210713-A-QT978-0001
|Resolution:
|3600x2345
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 42nd Clearance Company cases colors for transfer to Fort Campbell, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
42nd Clearance Company cases colors for transfer to Fort Campbell
LEAVE A COMMENT