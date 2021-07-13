Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    42nd Clearance Company cases colors for transfer to Fort Campbell

    42nd Clearance Company cases colors for transfer to Fort Campbell

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    42nd Clearance Company Commander Capt. Michael Churchill (left) and Sgt. 1st Class Douglas Watts, acting first sergeant, case the unit colors at a ceremony in Fort Knox’s Sadowski Center July 13, 2021. The unit will move to Fort Campbell later this year to support 101st Airborne Division.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 15:36
    Photo ID: 6731037
    VIRIN: 210713-A-QT978-0001
    Resolution: 3600x2345
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42nd Clearance Company cases colors for transfer to Fort Campbell, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    42nd Clearance Company cases colors for transfer to Fort Campbell

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Fort Campbell
    sapper
    19th Engineer Battalion
    combat engineer
    42nd Clearance Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT