42nd Clearance Company cases colors for transfer to Fort Campbell

42nd Clearance Company Commander Capt. Michael Churchill (left) and Sgt. 1st Class Douglas Watts, acting first sergeant, case the unit colors at a ceremony in Fort Knox’s Sadowski Center July 13, 2021. The unit will move to Fort Campbell later this year to support 101st Airborne Division.

