    210713-Z-VM480-1001

    QUONSET POINT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, RI, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristi Mcdonald 

    143d Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Joe Frederickson, a Pavements and Construction Equipment Specialist with the 143d Airlift Wing, Civil Engineering Squadron uses a circular saw durin constrution of a Command and Control Readiness Center construction site. The 143d Airlift Wing Civil Engineering Squadron traveled to Fort Indiantown Gap, PA from July 12 to July 23, 2021 to perform several construction tasks related to job skill training. Air National Guard Civil Engineers provide necessary problem skills and a wide range of expertise to thousands of structures around the world. Official Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kristi McDonald

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 11:31
    Photo ID: 6730523
    VIRIN: 210713-Z-VM480-1001
    Resolution: 4429x3218
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: QUONSET POINT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, RI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210713-Z-VM480-1001, by SSgt Kristi Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Civil Engineers
    Construction
    CE
    nationalguard
    RI National Guard

