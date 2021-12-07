Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Defense visits USCENTCOM

U.S. Navy Vice Adm. James Malloy, Deputy Commander, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM), right, welcomes Gen. Lt. Timur Dandybayev, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Defense, left, to USCENTCOM headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. July 12, 2021. The two leaders discussed the strategic security cooperation between the U. S. and Kazakhstan and addressed the evolving security situation in the Central Asia region. Both leaders agreed on the importance of deepening bilateral ties and shared their desire to continue close collaboration on issues such as counterterrorism, border security, and international exchanges. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs photo by Tom Gagnier)

