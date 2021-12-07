Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Defense visits USCENTCOM

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Thomas Gagnier 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    U.S. Navy Vice Adm. James Malloy, Deputy Commander, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM), right, welcomes Gen. Lt. Timur Dandybayev, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Defense, left, to USCENTCOM headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. July 12, 2021. The two leaders discussed the strategic security cooperation between the U. S. and Kazakhstan and addressed the evolving security situation in the Central Asia region. Both leaders agreed on the importance of deepening bilateral ties and shared their desire to continue close collaboration on issues such as counterterrorism, border security, and international exchanges. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs photo by Tom Gagnier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 09:48
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Defense visits USCENTCOM, by Thomas Gagnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Kazakhstan
    Central Asia
    Timur Dandybayev
    Vice Adm. James Malloy

