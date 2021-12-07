Brig. Gen. Beagle returns to Fort Drum, assumes command of 10th Mountain Division (LI)

Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, XVIII Airborne Corps commander (right), passes the 10th Mountain Division (LI) colors to Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr., during the division change of command ceremony July 12 at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield. (Photo by Sgt. Brandon Cox, 10th Mountain Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 08:02
|Photo ID:
|6730262
|VIRIN:
|210712-A-XX986-002
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
