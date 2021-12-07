Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Beagle returns to Fort Drum, assumes command of 10th Mountain Division (LI)

    Brig. Gen. Beagle returns to Fort Drum, assumes command of 10th Mountain Division (LI)

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, XVIII Airborne Corps commander (right), passes the 10th Mountain Division (LI) colors to Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr., during the division change of command ceremony July 12 at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield. (Photo by Sgt. Brandon Cox, 10th Mountain Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 08:02
    Photo ID: 6730262
    VIRIN: 210712-A-XX986-002
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Brig. Gen. Beagle returns to Fort Drum, assumes command of 10th Mountain Division (LI)

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    AMC
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    change of command

