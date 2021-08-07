210708-N-BQ121-0078 PENSACOLA, Fla. (July 8, 2021) Cmdr. Meredith K. Schley (left) salutes Capt. Mark W. Rutkus (middle) during a change of command ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum on Naval Air Station Pensacola Florida. Schley relieved Cmdr. Zach D. Mckeehan as commanding officer, Information Warfare Training Command Corry station. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) Robert J. Garner)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2021 03:46
|Photo ID:
|6730166
|VIRIN:
|210708-N-BQ121-0078
|Resolution:
|2088x1177
|Size:
|598.93 KB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IWTC Corry Station Holds Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IWTC Corry Station Holds Change of Command
LEAVE A COMMENT