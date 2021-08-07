Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTC Corry Station Holds Change of Command

    IWTC Corry Station Holds Change of Command

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210708-N-BQ121-0078 PENSACOLA, Fla. (July 8, 2021) Cmdr. Meredith K. Schley (left) salutes Capt. Mark W. Rutkus (middle) during a change of command ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum on Naval Air Station Pensacola Florida. Schley relieved Cmdr. Zach D. Mckeehan as commanding officer, Information Warfare Training Command Corry station. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) Robert J. Garner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021
    Photo ID: 6730166
    VIRIN: 210708-N-BQ121-0078
    Resolution: 2088x1177
    Size: 598.93 KB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IWTC Corry Station Holds Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IWTC Corry Station Holds Change of Command

    TAGS

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT
    IWTC Corry Station

