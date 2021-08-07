Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Innovates Vaccine Container at Javits

    MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    New York National Guard

    Noriko "Ruby" Taki and New York Air National Major Michael O'Hagan display one of the five vaccine control containers on July 8, which they had designed and manufactured. They were utilized by the pharmacy team at the New York State mass vaccination site in Manhattan during its vaccination mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by New York Guard Cpt Mark Getman)

