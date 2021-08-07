Airman Innovates Vaccine Container at Javits

Noriko "Ruby" Taki and New York Air National Major Michael O'Hagan display one of the five vaccine control containers on July 8, which they had designed and manufactured. They were utilized by the pharmacy team at the New York State mass vaccination site in Manhattan during its vaccination mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by New York Guard Cpt Mark Getman)

