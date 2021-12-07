The 1979 classic science fiction comedy, “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” by Douglas Adams, provided the inspiration for a recent journal publication exploring the quest to understand the Air Force digital realm and its implications for the Air Force future. In the "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Digital Engineering 'Galaxy,'" Thomas Lockhart breaks down the Air Force quest for digital transformation into three main bodies of knowledge: integration, understanding and cultural change. Key to the continued progress in the digital realm is continued collaboration with digital pathfinders, academia and industry, where lessons learned from others can act as a springboard for future efforts across the domain.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 16:42 Photo ID: 6729630 VIRIN: 210712-F-JT962-0011 Resolution: 8000x4500 Size: 1.1 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Digital Hitchhiker's Guide, by Michele Ruff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.