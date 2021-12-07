Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Michele Ruff 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The 1979 classic science fiction comedy, “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” by Douglas Adams, provided the inspiration for a recent journal publication exploring the quest to understand the Air Force digital realm and its implications for the Air Force future. In the "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Digital Engineering 'Galaxy,'" Thomas Lockhart breaks down the Air Force quest for digital transformation into three main bodies of knowledge: integration, understanding and cultural change. Key to the continued progress in the digital realm is continued collaboration with digital pathfinders, academia and industry, where lessons learned from others can act as a springboard for future efforts across the domain.

    This work, Digital Hitchhiker's Guide, by Michele Ruff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    'Hitchhiker&rsquo;s Guide&rsquo; offers parallels to Air Force digital journey

