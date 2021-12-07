Bringing it home, one leg at a time…John Salo, assigned to Navy Readiness and Training Unit Everett, finishes his initial leg of this year’s Ragnar NW Passage Relay, a 200 mile run from the Canadian border to the southern tip of Whidbey Island. Salo was part of an almost entirely Navy Medicine and Training Command Bremerton team which completed the challenging course in 34 hours, 3 minutes and 39 seconds. Other staff members included Kimberly Almeida, Therese Delatorre, Kevin Flatley, Ryne Graham, Michael Gray, Keiton Hamilton, Stephen Mathis, Jenny Singer, Douglas Stutz, along with Heidi Bolong and Kyle Burke (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 16:25 Photo ID: 6729616 VIRIN: 210709-N-HU933-001 Resolution: 1278x1151 Size: 372.67 KB Location: SKAGIT VALLEY, WA, US Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corpsman on the Course, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.