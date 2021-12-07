Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpsman on the Course

    SKAGIT VALLEY, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Bringing it home, one leg at a time…John Salo, assigned to Navy Readiness and Training Unit Everett, finishes his initial leg of this year’s Ragnar NW Passage Relay, a 200 mile run from the Canadian border to the southern tip of Whidbey Island. Salo was part of an almost entirely Navy Medicine and Training Command Bremerton team which completed the challenging course in 34 hours, 3 minutes and 39 seconds. Other staff members included Kimberly Almeida, Therese Delatorre, Kevin Flatley, Ryne Graham, Michael Gray, Keiton Hamilton, Stephen Mathis, Jenny Singer, Douglas Stutz, along with Heidi Bolong and Kyle Burke (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpsman on the Course, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    relay
    run
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

